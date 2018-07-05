Hitchhikers surprise NC driver with 'Wagon Wheel' performance

Sometimes, social media is all about two hitchhikers sharing their love of music."So I am at Sheetz in Troutman N.C. getting gas and hear two guys laughing and talking about (their) journey and how tuff it's going to be. One of the guys had a guitar the other a sign that said 77 South! I figure I am going to have a little fun with these guys and see if they can sing my Dad "Whirleys" fav song "Wagonwheel" and trust me they killed it! Best $20 I have spent in a long time," said Dwayne Gaulding in a Facebook post this week.Gaulding's Facebook post has been shared more than 1,000 times and already has 40,000 views.Dwayne was at the Iredell County convenience store when he approached the two hitchhikers; one of whom had a ukulele.They were headed in different directions, but they shared a love for the song "Wagon Wheel" that name-drops North Carolina several times. The original song was co-written by Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.You may be familiar with the Darius Rucker version.Coincidentally, Old Crow Medicine Show was discovered on the streets of Boone, N.C., by bluegrass legend Doc Watson. They were busking in front of a pharmacy when Watson's daughter heard them and asked her dad to listen, according to Wikipedia.And there's a natural Charlotte racing connection: Dwayne Gaulding is the father of NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding.