North Carolina has 21 lighthouses, with the oldest dating back to 1789 at Bald Head Island.
Here's a look at two other famous North Carolina lighthouses.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Established in 1937, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore is the nation's first national seashore and stretches more than 70 miles along the Outer Banks from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island. The world famous Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the East Coast, is part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Cape Lookout National Seashore
Located three miles off the coast of North Carolina on Harkers Island, Cape Lookout National Seashore is only reachable by ferry. Cape Lookout protects a 56-mile long section of the southern Outer Banks known as the Crystal Coast running from Ocracoke Inlet to Beaufort Inlet.