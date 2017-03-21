TRAVEL

New travel rule requires laptops to be checked on certain international flights

Here's everything you need to know about the new directive affecting international travel with laptops. (Shutterstock)

If you are traveling from the Middle East and Africa in the near future, you should check with your carrier about whether you can use your laptop on the flight.

A new directive from the Department of Homeland Security requires that any electronic device larger than a cell phone be checked for certain international carriers. Banned items include tablets, cameras and electronic games. Only cell phones and medical devices will be allowed.

Passengers affected are those traveling to the U.S. from the following airports:

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)
Queen Alia International Airport (Jordan)
Kuwait International Airport (Kuwait)
Mohammed V International Airport (Morocco)
Hamad International Airport (Qatar)
King Abdulaziz International Airport (Saudi Arabia)

King Khalid International Airport (Saudi Arabia)
Istanbul Ataturk Airport (Turkey)
Abu Dhabi International Airport (United Arab Emirates)
Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)

The rule came about because of new intelligence, according to the department.

"Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items," the department explained in a press release.
