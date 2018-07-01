U.S. & WORLD

One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

An explosion and fire on a small tour boat in the Bahamas has killed one person and injured nine others.

People on a nearby boat watched in shock Saturday as flames and black smoke poured into the sky.

The nearby boat then moved close to the burning vessel and attempted to rescue the injured passengers and crew.

The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board, 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed.

Investigators are looking for the cause.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldboat accidentexplosion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Princess Diana would have been 57 on Sunday
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from Canadian police
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
Beautiful waterspout captured on camera in Italy
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
NCDOT plans to widen NC 54 in congested Morrisville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
More Travel
Top Stories
Burlington looking for 2 men who broke into Circus Foods
Police: Rocky Mount man dies after aggravated assault
Raleigh hosts immigration policy protests along with other US cities
Police investigating after car crashes into Fayetteville antique store
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
North Carolinians driving to South Carolina to buy fireworks
Protesters denounce family separation in cities around the country
Show More
Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from Canadian police
Oldest man in US becomes identity theft victim
Mother warns other parents after baby dies from choking on balloon
20-year-old man arrested in connection with Sanford Latin Dance Studio shooting
Driver who felt 'guilty' pays parking ticket after 44 years
More News