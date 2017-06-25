TRAVEL

Witness on AirAsia flight: Plane was shaking like a washing machine

EMBED </>More Videos

Shaky plane forced to return to airport while in flight. ABC News reports on June 25, 2017. (WPVI)

It was a terrifying experience for hundreds of passengers aboard an AirAsia flight.

The entire cabin of the Airbus violently shook side to side.

One witness described the plane was shuddering like a washing machine.

The flight, carrying 350 passengers, departed Perth, Australia and was en route to Malaysia's capital of Kuala Lumpur. It was supposed to be a nearly six-hour flight, but 90 minutes into the trip, the pilot was forced to turn back around.

The captain of the plane issued a dire warning, "Also please, listen to everything. Our survival depends on your cooperating. Hopefully, everything will turn out for the best."

"Lots of people crying. Lots of people pulling out the life jackets and stuff, pretty much preparing for that sort of thing. We thought there was a good chance that we were going down," one passenger said.

But somehow two passengers, Mitch and Damos, managed to make light of the ordeal, taking video of themselves shaking on the flight.

EMBED More News Videos

Passengers take video aboard shaky flight.



The pilot was finally able to land the plane back safely in Perth.

Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairplaneflight emergency
Load Comments
TRAVEL
NYC Pride March makes its way through Manhattan
Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Beautiful and sustainable eco-friendly getaways
More Travel
Top Stories
NC teen missing for over a year reunited with family
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
NYC Pride March makes its way through Manhattan
20 to 30 shots fired in downtown Raleigh
NC NAACP president postpones resignation until October
Raleigh man arrested, charged with intent to kill
Man fatally shot in Charlotte restaurant
Show More
Meet Miss North Carolina 2017
Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls
Moore County police find 63-year-old man dead
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Durham man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail
More News
Top Video
Durham man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail
Meet Miss North Carolina 2017
2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
More Video