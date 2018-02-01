TRAVEL

Photos: National Geographic's most spectacular bridges

EMBED </>More Videos

National Geographic's "The World's Most Spectacular Bridges" features magnificent bridges from around the world. (Photograph by Peter Hirth / Redux)

National Geographic's list of The World's Most Spectacular Bridges features amazing feats of engineering, natural wonders and views that will take your breath away.

Die Rakotzbrücke, known as a "devil's bridge," in Kromlau, Germany, is a perfect parabola that was commissioned by Friedrich Hermann Rotschke in 1860. Living Root Bridge resides in the jungles of Nongriat, India, one of the wettest places in the world. Locals weaved together double-decker footbridges from Indian rubber tree roots to combat seasonal river surges.

Watch the video above to see several magnificent bridges from around the world.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveltravel tipsu.s. & worldgreat adventureeuropegolden gate bridgechinagermanylondonindia
TRAVEL
Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight
Want to gas up your car on Ocracoke Island? Take the ferry
Fitness model kicked off plane headed to NYC
Highway Patrol urges you to clear the snow off your car
More Travel
Top Stories
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death
Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 investigation
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
2 students shot at a Los Angeles middle school, police say
Thieves steal gift cards from Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center
Duke University shuts down 'K-Ville' due to flu concerns
Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot
Show More
Family says Tamiflu may have caused their child's suicide
Father killed in freak accident by falling into tire shredder
Don't fall for this Netflix billing scam
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
More News
Top Video
Duke University shuts down 'K-Ville' due to flu concerns
WATCH: Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Charlotte bank
Spicy, cheesy, creamy, meaty queso! That's sweet!
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
More Video