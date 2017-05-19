TRAVEL

American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at RDU; 3 taken to hospital

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
American Airlines flight 1889 bound from Charlotte to Hartford, Connecticut, made an emergency landing in Raleigh on Friday.

The plane diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport because of a strong electrical smell onboard, RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Upon landing, the crew requested medical assistance for nine people on board.

Three people were taken to area hospitals and six more were checked out on scene but declined further treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear how many passengers were on board.

American Airlines released a statement Friday evening:

"Flight 1889 from Charlotte (CLT) to Hartford (BDL) diverted to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely without incident at 5:01 p.m. Maintenance is currently evaluating the aircraft, an Airbus 320. We apologize to our passengers for the inconvenience and will get them on their way as soon as possible."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelRDUemergency landingamerican airlinesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Man orders pizza to stuck Amtrak train
Couple has epic wedding at Mt. Everest Base Camp
Park Service seeking tour guides for NC lighthouse
Study: airline satisfaction reaches all-time high
More Travel
Top Stories
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Man allegedly tried to breach cockpit on flight to Hawaii
Thunderstorms roll through parts of central NC
Residents say dangerous Apex bridge needs upgrades now
Emaciated dog finds happy home in Moore County
Family of Rolesville football player who died sues
Some want Confederate flag removed from NC fire station
Show More
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
I-Team checks on structural integrity at Falls Lake Dam
Former NC state senator gets suspended sentence
Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park
Politifact: Voter email is false
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos