TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines hikes in-flight drink prices

EMBED </>More Videos

Beginning this month, you'll pay a little more for a drink during a Southwest flight. (Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
DALLAS --
Sorry, Southwest flyers: your in-flight alcohol just got a little more expensive.

On Thursday, the airline introduced a new tiered pricing structure that raised the price of alcoholic drinks between $1 and $2. Miller Lite, Dos Equis and wine will cost $6, while liquor and premium beer (like Fat Tire, Lagunitas and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy) will cost $7, according to an airline spokesperson.

Southwest previously offered all beer, wine and spirits for $5.

Soda, coffee, water, juice and other non-alcoholic drinks remain complementary. The airline will also continue to offer a round of free drinks on Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Halloween and June 18, Southwest's birthday.

A Southwest spokeswoman told ABC via email that the price hike is the first since 2009, adding that the airline's famous free drink coupons will remain valid for all alcoholic drinks regardless of price.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelfoodalcoholair travelairline industrysouthwest airlinesconsumer concernsmoneybusinessfinanceu.s. & world
TRAVEL
Nor'easter, high winds cancel 29 flights at RDU
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Fight over man's flatulence forces flight to make emergency landing
Southwest flight with smoke showing evacuated in California
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville
Police: Man killed in Durham shooting
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
Gun show bans AR-15s, rifle auctions in the wake of Las Vegas and Florida shootings
Secret Service: Man shoots himself outside White House
Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
First responders cope with grief after futile effort to save infant
Shocking video shows looters destroy store with excavator
Show More
Suspects arrested in alleged plot to rob, kill armored truck guards
Parents charged with abuse after kids found living in box
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
Fuquay-Varina man charged with child sexual exploitation
I-Team: Triangle rarely punishes handicap parking violations
More News
Top Video
Bagley's big 2nd half leads No. 5 Duke past No. 9 UNC, 74-64
'America's Pastor' Rev. Billy Graham laid to rest
Advisory canceled, but wind wreaks havoc across Triangle
Police: Teen lied about sexual assault at Clemson frat party
More Video