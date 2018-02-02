TRAVEL

Travel alert: Passport fee increase coming on April 2

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need a United States passport, you can save $10 by getting it before April. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
If you need a United States passport, you can save $10 by getting it before April.

On April 2, the passport execution fee will increase from $25 to $35. That's the fee that you're charged for submitting your passport application to a passport acceptance agent (a United States Post Office, state or local government or State Department official) for verification and review.

The execution fee is imposed in addition to the application fee, which has not changed. That fee can run anywhere between $15 and $110 depending on your age and the type of passport for which you are applying.

A passport book application fee is $80 for applicants under 16 and $110 for those 16 and older. For a passport card - which only allows for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda - you'll pay $15 for children and $30 for adults 16 and older.

The execution fee is not imposed on passport renewals for adults.

The Department of State upped the price after its research showed that the current passport fee wasn't covering the costs associated with providing passport-related consular services.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelpassportmoneysave moneygovernmentu.s. & world
TRAVEL
Photos: National Geographic's most spectacular bridges
Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight
Want to gas up your car on Ocracoke Island? Take the ferry
Fitness model kicked off plane headed to NYC
More Travel
Top Stories
16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week
Lawmaker calls for FDA probe into kids makeup after ABC11 report
13 taken to hospital after bus crash in Orange Co.
71-year-old volunteer charged in cancer center theft
Dow closes down more than 660 points
Soldier's wife: '(He) pulled out a gun on me, my husband shot him'
Durham Eats: A look at Bar Virgile
White House declassifies partisan memo on Russia probe
Show More
Harlem Globetrotters stop in Raleigh
Judge will not punish father who attacked Nassar in court
Army blames vaping oil for 60 NC solider hospitalizations
Wake County teachers required to payback accidental bonus
Greensboro pastor accused of molesting 4 child church members
More News
Top Video
Harlem Globetrotters stop in Raleigh
Durham Eats: A look at Bar Virgile
Judge will not punish father who attacked Nassar in court
Wake County teachers required to payback accidental bonus
More Video