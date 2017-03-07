TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU

Officials at Raleigh Durham International Airport say Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a passenger from bringing two loaded handguns on board a plane Tuesday morning.Officials said TSA officers detected both the guns and ammunition as the traveler was passing through the TSA Precheck Checkpoint just after 7 a.m.TSA staffing the checkpoint X-ray machines detected the firearms as they passed along the conveyor belt inside the traveler's carry-on bags, according to officials. Officers then contacted the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department.The passenger was questioned and cited.As of Tuesday, TSA officers have caught nine firearms at RDU this year. Authorities said there was was 54 total in 2016.Officials say there is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint.Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter for proper firearm declaration procedures.TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm onAirlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers are advised to contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.