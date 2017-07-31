TRAVEL

Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers aboard flight

EMBED </>More Videos

This little boy brought smiles to his flight. (mamaj1822/Instagram via Storyful)

Flying is a little more enjoying and adorable when two-year-old Guy is walking down the aisle.

The toddler brought joy to his flight from Kansas City International Airport by fist-bumping his fellow passengers while walking to his seat.

His mom, Ayla Jakubowicz, shared a video of Guy making people smile and laugh while greeting them.

"My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador," she said on Instagram. "He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelfamilychildrentoddlerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Three incredi-bull Durham hotels
Spend a night in an owl-shaped cabin for free
Family demands answers after kicked off JetBlue flight
Series of fire alarms confusing passengers at RDU
More Travel
Top Stories
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Union Station in Raleigh construction 70% complete
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
'I am transgender': US soldier shares personal journey
Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at SC beach
Show More
OnStar helps Goldsboro police find stolen car
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Father of NC fugitive charged, body of kidnapped man found
Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
More News
Top Video
Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old in her home
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida - projected to pass NC coast
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
Florida man finds black bear sleeping on his doorstep
More Video