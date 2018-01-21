Troopers: 3 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Three people were killed and 2 others injured in a crash in Raleigh early Sunday morning, authorities said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at the intersection of Forestville Road and Buffaloe Road just before 2 a.m.

Troopers said a car lost control and crossed the center line and hit the front side of an oncoming SUV.

Everyone in the car died in the accident and the two passengers in the SUV were transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation but troopers believe speed was a factor in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.
