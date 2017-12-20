Truck bursts into flames outside Wake Forest home

Firefighters respond to S Main Street in Wake Forest after a boxtruck goes up in flames. A structure has minor damage but thankfully, a man whose father lives at the property tells me nobody was injured. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lOUhdNGzjM — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) December 20, 2017

Firefighters in Wake Forest were called to a home early Wednesday morning when a nearby truck burst into flames.It happened on S. Main Street.The fire started from the front of the truck that was parked near the home and a structure.The structure suffered minor damage. A man whose father lives at the property tells ABC11 that no one was injured.Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.