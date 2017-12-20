Truck bursts into flames outside Wake Forest home

WAKE FOREST (WTVD) --
Firefighters in Wake Forest were called to a home early Wednesday morning when a nearby truck burst into flames.

It happened on S. Main Street.


The fire started from the front of the truck that was parked near the home and a structure.

The structure suffered minor damage. A man whose father lives at the property tells ABC11 that no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
