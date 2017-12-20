Truck bursts into flames outside Wake Forest home

WAKE FOREST (WTVD) --Firefighters in Wake Forest were called to a home early Wednesday morning when a nearby truck burst into flames.
It happened on S. Main Street.
Firefighters respond to S Main Street in Wake Forest after a boxtruck goes up in flames. A structure has minor damage but thankfully, a man whose father lives at the property tells me nobody was injured. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lOUhdNGzjM— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) December 20, 2017
The fire started from the front of the truck that was parked near the home and a structure.
The structure suffered minor damage. A man whose father lives at the property tells ABC11 that no one was injured.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.