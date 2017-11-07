Two accused of human trafficking in North Carolina, other states

Kashamba John and Arianna Somerville

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --
A man and a woman have been ordered to stand trial in Pennsylvania on charges that they held a woman against her will and forced her into prostitution after luring her from California to the East Coast.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kashamba John and 27-year-old Arianna Somerville, both of Decatur, Georgia, are both charged in Montgomery County with numerous counts including human trafficking, conspiracy and involuntary servitude. Another defendant is being sought.

"This is a horrendous case where a young woman was subjected to unconscionable treatment," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement Sunday. "The victim was lured from California, held against her will and forced into prostitution The state attorney general's office said the 21-year-old victim was "lured from California, held against her will and forced into prostitution" in hotels in North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Investigators said the victim was recruited from a Los Angeles nightclub to work as an escort, at which she was told she could potentially make thousands of dollars a week. But after she flew to Atlanta, authorities allege, she was forced to have sex in hotel rooms with "sometimes as many as 30 men per day." Investigators allege that John took her ID and kept all of the money and Somerville arranged the assignations.

Prosecutors allege that the woman was flown to Philadelphia in October 2016 "where she continued meeting dates for sex" at a King of Prussia motel. When John arranged for an Uber driver to take her to a Philadelphia hotel, she told the driver about her plight and the driver flagged down a state trooper, prosecutors alleged.

A message couldn't be left for John's attorney Sunday; Somerville's attorney, Lonny Fish, said his client's position was that the alleged victim's actions

Related Topics:
prostitutionkidnappingnationalNC
Top Stories
ARCTIC AIR BLOWING IN: First hard freeze coming this week
It's Election Day! The polls are now open
2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Woman fired for flipping off Trump's motorcade
Fort Bragg soldier angry over teacher's Pledge remark
Rev. Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday!
Hero who fired at and chased Texas shooter speaks out: 'He saw me and I saw him'
Show More
Escaped Wake County inmate apprehended
Trump backs away from harsh rhetoric, says North Korea should 'come to the table'
Wake County commissioners narrowly pass land deal
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Raleigh interfaith vigil mourns latest tragedies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos