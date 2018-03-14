Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, the Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

LITTLETON, NC (WTVD) --
Two arrests have been made in the Warren County home invasion and fire that killed elderly woman according to Warren County District Attorney Mike Waters.

Waters said Kevin Munn and Lester Kearney have been charged with first-degree murder and more charges are pending.

Both men are being held without bond.

Nancy Alford, 76, was killed in the fire and her husband was hospitalized after a home invasion and fire on Friday at their home overlooking Lake Gaston.

Prior to the fire, the intruder forced Alford to drive to a bank in Roanoke Rapids and withdraw money.

Her husband, Rev. John Alford, narrowly escaped from the fire; however, Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams says Rev. Alford is now at the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Authorities recently located the silver, 2011 Mercedes linked to the death of a pastor's wife.

Rev. Alford is the minister at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church about 20 miles away in Brodnax, Virginia.

On Sunday, the church held a prayer service for Rev. Alford's recovery and to remember Nancy's life.

"You never know when your time is going to come," said churchgoer Deborah Cox. "When Nancy left here last Sunday, she had no idea that she wouldn't be back."

"Nancy's far better off than we are. That's the truth," added fellow Sanford Memorial Baptist regular Pamela Ezell. "She's home in heaven and now we're waiting our turn."

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this crime.

