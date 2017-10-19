Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X

Water is off limits at two Cumberland County Elementary Schools in Gray's Creek. The water is being tested for Gen-X, a cancer-causing chemical.Gen-X is used to make non-stick coatings on cookware. State officials started investigating the compound after it leaked in the Cape Fear River from the Chemours plant in June.Alderman Elementary and Gray's Creek Elementary are both less than five miles from the plant. The schools' wells were tested Thursday. In the meantime, both schools are using bottled water."I don't think we have a concern being so far away from the plant but we're taking a safety precaution just to be safe," said Interim Superintendent Tim Kinlaw.Meanwhile, the news about testing in the schools has Gray's Creek residents on edge. Bonnie Locke lives between both schools and the Chemours plant. Feeling stuck in the middle, she's wondering what precautions she should take."I heard it was quite expensive to get your water tested. And when you look at families around here, we don't have a lot of money," Locke said.The military mother of three invested in three water filters only to find out they don't do any good in protecting her family from the cancer-causing compound.As for Cumberland County Schools, the test results should return within 10 days.