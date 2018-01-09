GREENVILLE, North Carolina --Two ECU Greek chapters have been shut down closed by their national organizations after several hazing and alcohol allegations.
School officials announced Monday that Delta Chi National Fraternity will close its local chapter immediately for an indefinite period after an investigation that found actions by members constituted hazing and other violations of the fraternity's policies.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Tau Kappa Epsilon announced it will close its chapter, Lambda Psi, until the end of the fall 2021 semester.
The announcement follows the closure of ECU's Sigma Phi Epsilon in May for similar concerns and comes during ongoing scrutiny nationally of the Greek system prompted by hazing deaths and other incidents.
View full statements by ECU officials
The Associated Press contributed to this post.