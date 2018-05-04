Two Holly Springs High School students accused of stealing packages from front porches

Left: Dylan Wade, Right: Martin Woodard

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Holly Springs police say they've arrested two teenage thieves and, in the process, solved several crimes in the southern Wake County town.

According to court documents, police were investigating a number of thefts over three days in late April when they identified two suspects.

The search warrant that names 18-year-old Martin Woodard and 16-year-old Dylan Wade also notes that they are students at Holly Springs High School.

Most of the thefts were packages stolen from the front porches of homes in the Holly Glen subdivision just off Avent Ferry Road.

Wade's address is in on Avent Ferry just down from the Holly Glen entrance.

He is charged with two counts of theft and with attempting to break into a car.

Woodward faces the exact same charges.

In the search warrant, a Holly Springs investigator writes that two bicycles were also stolen in the crime spree.

The investigator says the boy's parents brought them to police headquarters to be interviewed and that Woodward admitted to the thefts and named Wade as his accomplice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porch piratecrimepackage theftHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
Conduct investigation led to resignation of Panthers' DBs coach
Indiana orders the closure of day care where boy was beaten
Wreck closes multiple lanes on I-540 in Knightdale
Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95
Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road
NC teen accepted to 113 universities and colleges
Show More
Tweet from NCCU's basketball coach about LeBron goes viral
South Carolina ban on nearly all abortions dies in late-night vote
Police shoot boa constrictor that fatally crushed puppy
Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
More News