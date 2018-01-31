Two sought in violent home invasion near Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Two suspects are being sought in a violent Chatham County home invasion. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a violent home invasion Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., deputies went to a home near Brittany Lane in Chapel Hill, and found a 56-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.

The sheriff's office said multiple witnesses described the two suspects as white men, both with facial hair, possibly in their mid-20s to late 30s who fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were described as wearing jeans and black or brown winter coats with hoods.

Two suspects are being sought in a violent Chatham County home invasion.



The Carrboro Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office each responded with K9 units. Efforts to find the suspects in the area came up empty.

The victim was taken for emergency treatment and is recovering.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators request that anyone with information contact (919) 542-2911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionchapel hill newschatham county newsman shotChapel HillChatham CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Raleigh man accused of child abuse, pushing officer
Soldier reportedly shoots wife's attacker at Fayetteville home
Triangle 'dreamers' react to Trump's immigration policy
Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman
Show More
Raleigh WWII vet, civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday
Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park
4 tips for helping your parents age at home
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More News
Top Video
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot
Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold
More Video