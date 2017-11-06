CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police have filed charges against 24-year-old Joshua Daniel Edwards, the ex-student accused of setting fire to the Davie Poplar tree on UNC-Chapell Hill's campus, seriously injuring a professor.
While Edwards has not been placed under arrested, police said arrest warrants have been filed for six felony charges.
Charges include:
- Felony count of malicious use of explosives to inflict injury
- Felony count of malicious use of explosives to damage property
- Felony count of assembling a weapon of mass destruction
- Felony count of setting fire to grass / grassland
- Felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- Felony count of "filing a false police report
A court date will be assigned when Edwards is formally charged.
Student Will Freeman said he saw Edwards sitting under the tree, on Thursday, moments before the fire started, adding that the suspect starting skipping away saying, "Yes, yes, yes" once flames were present.
Physics and astronomy professor Dan Reichart sustained first- and second-degree burns to his face and arms during the explosion.
Reichart lost 10-11 percent of the skin on his face, lower arms, and hands.
While he planned to return to class the week following the incident, his injuries are so severe that the professor said he's done teaching for the semester and can't return until the spring.
Reichart, an avid participator in No-Shave November - which helps raise cancer awareness -, is asking the public to help turn his lemon into "lemonaid" and donate to cancer research.
"Help Lois (his wife) and me turn something pointless and senseless into something meaningful," he posted on his No-Shave November fundraising page. "We've donated the first $100, and we're hoping that if everyone donates something, we can turn this into $1,000 (and maybe more!) for cancer awareness and prevention."
While recovering from surgery, he was given a sweet surprise at the hospital - a bouquet of ice cream bars.
Reichart told officials he was on his way to get an ice cream bar when he came upon the fire at the Davie Poplar tree, so a nutrition team at the UNC Medical Center delivered the treats - and then some - that he wasn't able to get.
