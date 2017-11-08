UNC professor injured during explosion now home

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --Dan Reichart, the UNC professor who was injured during an explosion on campus, has been released from the hospital.
The physics and astronomy professor sustained first- and second-degree burns to his face and arms during the explosion.
While Reichart originally thought his injuries were not considered serious, he actually lost 10-11 percent of his skin, mainly on his face, lower arms, and back of his hands.
Reichart told ABC11 his wife, Lois, setup a room for him so he can work remotely.
And while he won't be in class, he's still hard at work, writing up the Astronomy 101 final.
The survivor is participating in No-Shave November - a month-long charity campaign which helps raise cancer awareness - for the first time, and he's asking the public to help by turning his lemon into "lemonaid" and donate to cancer research.
"Help Lois (his wife) and me turn something pointless and senseless into something meaningful," he posted on his No-Shave November fundraising page. "We've donated the first $100, and we're hoping that if everyone donates something, we can turn this into $1,000 (and maybe more!) for cancer awareness and prevention."
So far, his No-Shave November campaign had raised over $6,000.
