UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --UNC Police are investigating a reported robbery near the Old Well on the UNC campus shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A female UNC student told police she was walking with a friend along Cameron Avenue when she was approached by a man who assaulted her and took her purse.
He then fled in the direction of Franklin Street.
The suspect was described as a black man about 5-10 with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and a black hat. No weapon was reported, police said.
An ambulance was seen leaving the scene. The student's condition is not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.