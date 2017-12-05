UNC student assaulted, robbed near Old Well

UNC Police are investigating a reported robbery near the Old Well on the UNC campus shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.A female UNC student told police she was walking with a friend along Cameron Avenue when she was approached by a man who assaulted her and took her purse.He then fled in the direction of Franklin Street.The suspect was described as a black man about 5-10 with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and a black hat. No weapon was reported, police said.An ambulance was seen leaving the scene. The student's condition is not immediately known.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.