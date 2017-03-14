ABC11 TOGETHER

All-American Marathon raises money for military families

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
On Sunday, March 26 thousands of runners will make their way from downtown Fayetteville to Fort Bragg in the All-American Marathon. The race takes runners through downtown, past several key military landmarks including Veterans Park and the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The race ends at the Iron Mike statue on Fort Bragg.

The race is a benefit for Fort Bragg's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation unit. ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the All-American Marathon.

The marathon begins at 7 a.m. in Fayetteville's Festival Park.

Click here for more information
