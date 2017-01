Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's holiday has become synonymous with a day of service. One service event taking place Monday was inspired by Dr. King's vision of a world in which every child has a chance to realize his or her potential.Book Harvest is doing that with its Dream Big Book Drive. ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's book drive. It will take place Monday, January 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Durham Central Park.