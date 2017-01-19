Krispy Kreme Challenge raises money for NC Children's Hospital

There are only a few races around the country like this, and on February 4 the Krispy Kreme Challenge returns to Raleigh. The annual race is a fundraiser for the North Carolina Children's Hospital at UNC.Runners start at the Bell Tower at NC State and run 2.5 miles to the Krispy Kreme on Peace Street, eat a dozen glazed doughnuts, then run the 2.5 miles back to the Bell Tower.The race started in 2004 as a dare among a small group of NC State students and it's grown to nearly 10,000 people since then.