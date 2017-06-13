  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee
Rock'n Ride raises money for Tammy Lynn Center

On Saturday, June 17, you can ride your bike and help raise money for a great cause, Rock'n Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Saturday, June 17, you can ride your bike and help raise money for a great cause. It's called Rock'n Ride Raleigh and the money raised will go to help the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities.

The 12-hour cycling event allows riders to hop on the course at any time and call it a day at your leisure. The one-mile course will circle the PNC Arena in Raleigh. The bike riding begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Rock'n Ride Raleigh will also feature food, beer, live music and more.

The Tammy Lynn Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in the Triangle community.

