Run a marathon and help fight cancer
Tobacco Road Marathon is on March 19th (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
When thousands of runners start the Tobacco Road Marathon on March 19, many will be running for a cause. Team V, the V Foundation for Cancer Research's charity endurance fundraising platform has made TRM their spring 2017 feature race.

Team V enables runners an opportunity to raise funds for the V Foundation, and in return the V Foundation supports runners with training options. Team V also provides runners comprehensive fundraising support so they can reach their goal.
