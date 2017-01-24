Run a marathon and help fight cancer

RALEIGH (WTVD) --When thousands of runners start the Tobacco Road Marathon on March 19, many will be running for a cause. Team V, the V Foundation for Cancer Research's charity endurance fundraising platform has made TRM their spring 2017 feature race.
Team V enables runners an opportunity to raise funds for the V Foundation, and in return the V Foundation supports runners with training options. Team V also provides runners comprehensive fundraising support so they can reach their goal.
