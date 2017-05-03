The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake Co. celebrates 50 years with Anniversary Gala

This year the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County is celebrating its half-century mark with a 50th Anniversary Gala.Since it first opened in 1967, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County has grown from one club serving 205 members to seven clubs serving more than 5,000 members in after-school, Saturday and summer programs.The 50th Anniversary Gala is May 6 at the Raleigh Convention Center starting at 6 p.m. The highlight of the program will be NFL Hall of Fame football player Andre Reed, who is an inductee in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Alumnus Hall of Fame.The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County is also the middle of its 2017 Great Futures Campaign. The goal for the fundraising campaign is $900,000. Programming cost for each child enrolled in the Boys & Girls Club is $700, but members just pay $7.50. That $7.50 includes safe transportation, meals, and high-quality programs.