ABC11 TOGETHER

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake Co. celebrates 50 years with Anniversary Gala

EMBED </>More News Videos

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a gala on May 6. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
This year the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County is celebrating its half-century mark with a 50th Anniversary Gala.

Since it first opened in 1967, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County has grown from one club serving 205 members to seven clubs serving more than 5,000 members in after-school, Saturday and summer programs.

The 50th Anniversary Gala is May 6 at the Raleigh Convention Center starting at 6 p.m. The highlight of the program will be NFL Hall of Fame football player Andre Reed, who is an inductee in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Alumnus Hall of Fame.

Click here for more information on the 50th Anniversary Gala.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County is also the middle of its 2017 Great Futures Campaign. The goal for the fundraising campaign is $900,000. Programming cost for each child enrolled in the Boys & Girls Club is $700, but members just pay $7.50. That $7.50 includes safe transportation, meals, and high-quality programs.
Click here for more information on the 2017 Great Futures Campaign.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uncategorizedabc11 togethereducationfundraiser
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
ABC11 at Art of Cool Festival
Duke University gears up for Angels Among Us
Rescue mission opens new student housing in Durham
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Raleigh PD: No restaurant employees sang "F the Police"
Police: Accidental fall down stairs wasn't, man charged
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
'Possibly armed' intruder prompts lockdown of Texas community college
Teen faces charges after 16-year-old injured in shooting
UNC celebrates National Championship with Gov. Cooper
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
Show More
Theo Pinson sticks around for UNC senior year
Sex offender charged in North Carolina woman's murder
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash
Superintendent to meet with NAACP after racial incident
Raleigh police respond after 2 shot near community center
More News
Top Video
UNC celebrates National Championship with Gov. Cooper
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash
Superintendent to meet with NAACP after racial incident
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
More Video