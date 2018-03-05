Update: 2 kids abducted by mother are in New York

Police have identified the children as 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have confirmed that the two kids who were abducted by their mother on Sunday are in New York.

Investigators have spoken with the children's mother, but she has refused to return them. Warrants are now out for her arrest.

Officers said Catrina D. Lucas, 20, of the 6400 block of Winter Park Drive took the children from their grandmother's home after they were placed there by the Department of Social Services. The grandmother has legal custody of the children.

Police have identified the two children as 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and Destiny Marsh who is 1 year old.



Lucas and the children were last seen in the area of Shaw Road, according to detectives.

Tanya Hunt, Lucas' grandmother told ABC11 that she feels like her granddaughter planned the abduction.

"Who has clothes for those children? Who got milk for that baby. Who bought pampers? Wipes? Anything?" Hunt said. "Because when she took them, my grandson had on a tank top t-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. My granddaughter had on a t-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. No car seats. So do I feel like it was planned? Yes."

Fayetteville Police Department have obtained warrants on Lucas charging her with two counts of abduction of children.

Police are urging anyone that may have been in contact with Catrina Lucas to immediately call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-8477.
