Update: 3 arrested in Hoke County shooting that left 26-year-old father dead

(Credit: Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

HOKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hoke County early Sunday morning that left a 26-year-old father dead.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff's Office, Laroyce Mclean, Sherron Leach and James Quick will be charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Shannon Road and Old Wire Road.

Authorities said a Dodge pickup truck, carrying four people, including a 2-year-old, entered the intersection when another vehicle pulled up. Authorities said the people in that vehicle attempted to rob the passengers in the truck.

The attempted robbers fired 30 rounds into the truck. Two people were struck, one of which was fatal, deputies said.

According to officials, the victims and the suspects were at a party earlier in the day on Balfour Road. The suspects allegedly followed the victims and tried to rob them.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office identified the man, and father of the 2-year-old who was killed, as 26-year-old Richard Locklear.

Locklear's wife was also injured but was not shot.

Deputies said the third adult in the car was the second gunshot victim. Officials have not released the name or relation to others in the vehicle.
