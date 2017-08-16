U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan

Officials say one U.S. service member has died as a result of their wounds Wednesday in Eastern Afghanistan.The incident occurred during a joint operation with Afghan Forces against ISIS. Officials say U.S. and Afghan forces also suffered multiple injuries during the operation.The service member has not yet been identified due to family notifications still taking place.The news comes days after a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan was laid to rest.Army Spc. Christopher (Chris) Michael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, NC died in Afghanistan on August 2 when his patrol vehicle was struck by a vehicle borne improvised explosive device. Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, was also killed.