US strike kills high-ranking al-Qaeda member in Libya

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
An American military strike in Libya over the weekend that killed a high-ranking al-Qaeda member marked a notable expansion in the U.S. campaign there.

While previous airstrikes inside Libya have targeted ISIS, the latest strike was the first to go after the al-Qaeda affiliate called al-Qaeda in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb, or AQIM.

Saturday's strike near Ubari in the country's southwest, killed two al-Qaeda terrorists, including Musa Abu Dawud, a high-ranking AQIM official who trained recruits inside Libya for attack operations in the region, U.S. Africa Command confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"[Dawud] provided critical logistics support, funding and weapons to AQIM, enabling the terrorist group to threaten and attack U.S. and Western interests in the region," AFRICOM said.

The U.S. assessed no civilians to be have been killed in the strike, which was done in coordination with the U.S.-backed Libyan Government of National Accord.

The strike was only the second conducted by the U.S. military in Libya this year. In 2017, seven airstrikes were conducted - all against ISIS targets, AFRICOM told ABC News.

"We're not going to discuss any future operations," AFRICOM said in an email. "That said, we have repeatedly stated that the U.S. will take all appropriate and effective measures to protect the United States, defend its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups."

AQIM, which operates in the greater African Maghreb and Sahel regions, took advantage of the security vacuum left in Libya after the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

U.S. intelligence found individuals affiliated with the group planned the attacks against the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens in 2012.

This past year, the group conducted major attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso.

"Al-Qa'ida and other terrorist groups, such as ISIS, have taken advantage of under-governed spaces in Libya to establish sanctuaries for plotting, inspiring, and directing terror attacks; recruiting and facilitating the movement of foreign terrorist fighters, and raising and moving funds to support their operations," AFRICOM said in a statement.

"Left unaddressed, these organizations could continue to inflict casualties on the civilian populations and security forces, and plot attacks against U.S. citizens and allied interests in the region," it continued.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Two people injured in shooting at Durham Walmart
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Show More
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Fighting poverty with high tech: Raleigh techies head to Haiti
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos