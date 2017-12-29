Vance County rallies together to find missing man

The Vance County community has rallied together to try and find a man that has been missing for more than a week.Freinds and family said46-year-old Michael Bowes, of Henderson, was last seen on Dec. 21 around 2:30 a.m.According to the man's Facebook page, he claims he was robbed the night before he went missing.Authorities believe Bowes left on his own accord.He drives a 2017 Silver in color Kia Soul, license plate EBS-5850.Within days the community came together, creating search parties, hoping to find the missing father.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Vance County Sheriff's Office (252)738-2200.