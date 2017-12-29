Vance County rallies together to find missing man

Michael Bowes (Credit: Vickie Bowes)

VANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Vance County community has rallied together to try and find a man that has been missing for more than a week.

Freinds and family said46-year-old Michael Bowes, of Henderson, was last seen on Dec. 21 around 2:30 a.m.

According to the man's Facebook page, he claims he was robbed the night before he went missing.

Authorities believe Bowes left on his own accord.

He drives a 2017 Silver in color Kia Soul, license plate EBS-5850.

Within days the community came together, creating search parties, hoping to find the missing father.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Vance County Sheriff's Office (252)738-2200.
