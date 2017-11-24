Vehicle plows into Raleigh home, killing man inside

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A vehicle plowed into a Raleigh home killing a man inside early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:16 a.m. in the 800 block of East Lenoir Street, just east of downtown.

Three children were also inside the home at the time, but they were not injured.



The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing. The cause of the crash has not been released.

East Lenoir Street is blocked off between Quarry Street and Church Street. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until normal traffic flow is restored.

