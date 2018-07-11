Deputies find missing 79-year-old woman in Wake County woods

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County rescue crews safely brought 79-year-old Yulan Yang out of the woods. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County deputies rescued a 79-year-old woman off Holly Springs Road and Campbell Road in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Yulan Yang walked away from her home early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The family of the elderly woman said she was at the home at 1 a.m. but when they checked on her again at 6 a.m., she was gone.



Apparently, she went down Campbell Road, crossed over the road, and went into a wooded area back there that leads to another neighborhood.

A Silver Alert went out for Yang, and when noon came and the heat rose, rescue crews began to worry.

Project Lifesaver helps find missing people fast
When it's hot and someone goes missing, minutes and seconds count.


As a Highway Patrol helicopter searched from the air, crews on the ground sweated in the scorching mid-day heat.

But soon came word that the helicopter spotted something. And shortly after that, Yang was being carried from the woods by sheriff's deputies, including J.H. Walker.

"Just like any other deputy and first responder in this world, we love taking care of people," said Walker, a Wake County sheriff's deputy. "Anybody that's in trouble, we treat them like it's our family that's in trouble. So I pretended like it was my grandmother."

Chopper11HD was over the active search when Yang was found and rescued.

Walker said Yang was scared and dehydrated but otherwise seemed OK.

She was taken to WakeMed Cary, where she was reunited with her family and is now listed in good condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personrescuewake county newsgood newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Project Lifesaver tracks down vulnerable children, adults who wander
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News