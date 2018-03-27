Religious burglar smashes window at high-end Brooklyn store

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the unusual crime in Brooklyn.

By
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn --
Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Brooklyn.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. last Thursday, during the snowstorm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U in Gravesend.

Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.

Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.

He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out through the broken window.

Anyone with information is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglarysurveillance videoreligionGravesendBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ESPN: Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Fort Bragg soldier reported AWOL
Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
Show More
Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling call, text data
Wake school leaders in 'hard spot' as budget negotiations begin
Wake teen on March for our Lives: 'Felt like I had to go'
JetBlue flight from Boston makes emergency landing at RDU
Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion
More News
Top Video
No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
92-year-old man's first Snapchat experience will make you smile
That's sweet! Decorating the trendy sprinkle cake
More Video