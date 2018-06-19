Pools can be very dangerous for young children, and a video making waves around the internet is serving as a warning for parents.The video shows a 2-year-old boy climbing the outside of a locked pool ladder. He was able to almost get all the way to the top before his mom takes him down.Cody's parents thought the ladder was safe."As far as I'm concerned, no ladder is safe," his father, Keith Wyman said.The ladder was locked covering the steps, but Cody, who is as energetic as they come, was able to grab onto the slits in the door and pull himself up.His dad said he couldn't believe what he was seeing."My heart dropped," Wyman said.Cody climbed the closed ladder once before. When he tried a second time, his parents made this recording to send a message."You could do all these things, safety precautions, but your eyes, you have to keep them on them at all times," Cody's mother, Tonya Sostre said. "You think you're safe and it's not the case. Because it's not safe."The family returned the ladder, but all the other designs were similar. They are reaching out to the manufacturer to push for a design change.According to the USA Swimming Foundation, between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2017, 163 children drowned in swimming pools.