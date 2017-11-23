EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2687410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness video of altercation and shooting at Cross Creek Mall

Three people were injured in a shootout in the parking lot of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall early Thursday morningPolice say the bullets started flying around midnight between a group of people who had arranged to meet after hours in the mall's parking lot near the food court and Belk's off Morganton Road.During an argument between several people, someone pulled out a handgun and fired numerous gunshots.The fight was captured on Facebook Live and police say they have been made aware of the video.The three people shot were taken in personal vehicles to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.One of the victims, 24-year-old Jamil R. McMillian, remains at the hospital in serious condition. Another victim, 33-year-old Rachelle N. Jones has been released. The status of the third victim, 19-year-old Trenton T. Powell, isn't immediately available, according to authorities.Police say Cross Creek Mall was closed at the time of the shooting and it did not appear to be a random incident.Two people were taken into police custody for questioning.Prior to the shooting, the Fayetteville Police Department said it had been working with the owner of Cross Creek Mall to provide additional security measures and uniformed FPD Officers on the property during the upcoming traditional busy shopping weekend.The mall is slated to open at 6 p.m. Thursday.The Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is currently investigating the shooting.Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.