VIDEO: Train derailment leads to explosion, emergency evacuations

No one was injured in the explosion, but officials went door-to-door in a one-mile radius asking people to evacuate. (Viewer photos WEHT/ABC)

PRINCETON, Ind. --
A train derailment led to an explosion and emergency evacuations Sunday evening in Indiana's Gibson County.

No one was injured in the derailment, which occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. local time in Princeton, ABC News reports.

CSX Corporation, which operated the train, released a statement.

"CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," the statement reads.

CSX confirmed that the train's loaded cars were carrying propane.

A press release from the Gibson County Sheriff said that the evacuation applies to those within a one-mile radius of the crash. Officials went door-to-door to inform those affected. The order remained in place Monday morning, according to WEHT.
