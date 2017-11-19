Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday

Dozens of people came together Saturday for a vigil to remember a Durham teenager killed in a shooting.Torry Trueluck, 16, wasabout 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Liberty and Elizabeth streets.On Saturday, people gathered at that location in an emotional remembrance of the teen.So far no arrests have been made.The case remains under investigation.Despite recent shootings, homicides are down in Durham this year, with 24 year to date compared to 34 at this time last year.