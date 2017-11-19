Vigil remembers Durham teen gunned down Wednesday

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Dozens of people came together Saturday for a vigil to remember a Durham teenager killed in a shooting.
Torry Trueluck, 16, was gunned down Wednesday night about 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Liberty and Elizabeth streets.
On Saturday, people gathered at that location in an emotional remembrance of the teen.
So far no arrests have been made.
The case remains under investigation.
Despite recent shootings, homicides are down in Durham this year, with 24 year to date compared to 34 at this time last year.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD