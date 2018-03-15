Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh Christian school

Donald Chambers appeared in court.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A volunteer at a Raleigh church and Christian school has been charged with sexual battery against a female student.

Donald Chambers who lists his address as Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with sexual battery and assault on a female.

According to his arrest warrant, the victim is a 12-year-old and Raleigh police confirm she is a student at Raleigh Christian Academy.

Chambers was arrested at the campus of Beacon Baptist and RCA on Trawick Road in East Raleigh on Wednesday.

Donald Chambers



In that document, police write that the 64-year old engaged in sexual abuse and sexual contact because he "rubbed and held right hand on victim's breast."



According to its website, the school teaches students from preschool through twelfth grade.

The pastor at Beacon Baptist Church sent a statement to ABC11 on Thursday that said in part, "As a ministry, we are always saddened when any of our volunteers are accused of breaking the law. When an allegation involves inappropriate conduct toward a child, our organization immediately removes that individual from any contact with children, and we fully cooperate with parents, state officials, and law enforcement."

READ MORE: Full statement from Beacon Baptist Church

In court Thursday afternoon, Chambers told the judge he could not afford to post his $10,000 bond.

If he does somehow manage to post bond, he will be subject to special conditions for people charged with sex crimes against children.

They include staying away from the child's school and home as well as not communicating or attempting to communicate with the victim in any way.

According to the pastor and the statement from the church a background check and screening were conducted before Chambers was allowed to volunteer.

"We believe that if children are safe anywhere, they should be safe at church. Beacon Baptist Church does not cover-up abuse, and we have zero tolerance for child abuse in our ministry," the church's statement said.
