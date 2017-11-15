RALEIGH (WTVD) --Wakefield High School is taking extra precautions after receiving reports of a social media death threat towards the school.
According to the school's website, school officials were notified about the threat Wednesday afternoon.
Wakefield's principal, Malik Bazzell, said students made him aware of a social media post made via Sarahah.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The threat read: "The Wakefield massacre is coming don't downplay this as a joke Nov 16 during breakfast. I'm going to make an example."
Bazzell said he has contacted WCPSS Security and the Raleigh Police Department who is actively investigating.
"I want to assure you that our first concern is the safety and welfare of our students," Bazzell said in a note to parents. "Threats to our school are taken seriously and we will take every measure to ensure student safety. We investigates each threat fully and pursue threats with criminal prosecution. If your child has any information about the student who is responsible for this social media post, please contact school administration or Raleigh Police Department immediately."
Bazzell said extra police presence will be at the school tomorrow. Those with questions should contact the school's office at (919) 562-3600.
--------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD