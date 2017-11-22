The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him at gunpoint.Deputies said the incident happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning.Reports show the victim was traveling south on Stony Hill Road near Durham Highway in Wake Forest when he came upon a vehicle blocking the roadway.The victim he stopped his vehicle, he approached by a white male, armed with a handgun.The man claims the suspect got into his back seat and directed him to drive to the nearest ATM.The victim drove to the State Employees Credit Union Cash Points located at NC 98 and Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest; the victim withdrew money and gave it to the suspect.The suspect then directed the man to drive to the Coastal Federal Credit Union located at 10850 Wakefield Commons Drive, where the victim withdrew more money and gave it to the suspect.From there, the victim drove south on Capital Boulevard towards Raleigh onto Oak Forest Road. After turning onto Oak Forest Road, the suspect allegedly jumped out of the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.The suspect is described as a white male between 6' and 6'3," weighing 200lbs.The suspect was wearing a black hoodie jacket with orange drawstrings, black cargo pants, black work boots, a black toboggan, a surgical mask, and white latex gloves.The vehicle that was blocking Stony Hill Road is an older model green in color Toyota occupied by a driver with long blonde hair.Anyone that has any information, please call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.---------------------