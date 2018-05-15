A grand jury has decided to indict two state troopers and one Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy, charging them with assault with a deadly weapon.Court documents show Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell, trooper Tabitha Davis and Trooper Michael Blake have all been accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during an incident on April 3.They were also charged with willingly failing to discharge duties.The grand jury indictment says Blake and Davis hit Hinton with their flashlights, causing serious injury.It also claims that Broadwell assaulted Hinton with his hands and a police K9, causing injury that resulted in Hinton's hospitalization.