Wake County judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook made her first court appearance on Thursday.

RALEIGH, NC --
A Wake County judge has set a $100,000 secured bond for the mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.


Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana on Wednesday.

During her first court appearance, Lofton was found to have been on supervised probation with five pending cases against her.

The ADA explained evidence of at least two separate times that this happened.

Lofton could face up to 17 years if convicted.

The judge also ordered Lofton to have no contact with the child.

Her court date is set for April 12.

Related article: Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Dunn police: 4-month-old baby found in hotel room, meth lab
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Off-duty Raleigh cop arrested for allegedly driving drunk
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
8 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 328 for season
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Show More
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe leaves in legal shake-up
Crash causes slight back up on 70 E in Durham County
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
More News
Top Video
Off-duty Raleigh cop arrested for allegedly driving drunk
Lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe leaves in legal shake-up
Crash causes slight back up on 70 E in Durham County
'Where's my W2?' Dunn woman goes viral for video
More Video