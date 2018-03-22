Wake County judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

A Wake County judge has set a $100,000 secured bond for the mother of the 1-year-old baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana on Wednesday.During her first court appearance, Lofton was found to have been on supervised probation with five pending cases against her.The ADA explained evidence of at least two separate times that this happened.Lofton could face up to 17 years if convicted.The judge also ordered Lofton to have no contact with the child.Her court date is set for April 12.