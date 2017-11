A Garner mother is charged with negligent child abuse after a 4-year-old child died.The Garner Police Department said the boy died of internal injuries and 22-year-old Deysi Yhuriko Martinez is accused of not providing care/taking her son to get medical treatment in a timely manner.Police said it happened in August at an extended stay hotel on Hwy 70 in Garner and they're still working to learn how the boy was injured.