Wake County teacher charged in sex crimes with child

Thomas Jerome Wright (Wale County Detention Center)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Wake County teacher is facing charges after being accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Thomas Jerome Wright, 47, a teacher at Ligon GT Magnet Middle School in Raleigh faces one count of statutory sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

School principal Gretta Dula informed parents in a message Friday evening.

"I have to inform you of an upsetting situation, and I wanted to make sure that you heard this news from me first," Dula wrote. "I have been informed that a teacher at our school, Thomas Wright, was charged today for taking indecent liberties with a child."

Dula said that based on information from the Wake County District Attorney's Office, the charge is not related to a student at the school.

Wright has been suspended pending an investigation.

Dula said school staff is working with law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

Wright was arrested by Garner Police.
