Wake Forest family challenges abuse charge against father

Daniel Edward Vena (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake Forest father is accused of harming his 8-week-old daughter after police say the infant suffered head and back injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, 30-year-old Daniel Edward Vena was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with felony intentional child abuse that caused serious physical injury.

Authorities tell ABC11 that the incident reportedly happened at the Vena's home and that the two-month-old suffered a subdural hematoma.

But the family tells a different story about how the injury happened.

"He tried to save his child's life," said the baby's mother Jessica Renik.

Elliana Vena and Daniel Edward Vena with the infant. (Images courtesy family)



"My son was feeding his baby. The baby started to choke on the formula. To revive his daughter, to clear the lungs, to clear the fluid, he tapped," said Daniel Vena Sr., who explained his son tapped on the baby's chest.

The family said the newborn also suffered injury at birth.

"The baby had a very tough birth. No question about that. The doctors had to do some things to her that caused injury," said Vena Sr.

But his son has been placed in the Wake County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

"My boy was trying to revive his daughter. I consider my boy a hero, a hero. And they consider him a felon," the older man offered.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusearrestWake ForestWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
SC man upset by similar name with Texas suspect
NYPD detectives resign following rape charges
UNC professor had 10 percent of skin removed after explosion
NC State police investigating referee incident at game
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl
Police: TX church gunman sent threatening texts to in-law
Show More
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
More about the Texas church shooting victims
New changes to curbside collection in Cary
Fuquay-Varina police search for break-in suspects
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos