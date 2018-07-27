Wake Forest uptick in armed robberies part of 'growing pains'

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Wake Forest on Wednesday evening.Antonio Devonlee Diggs, of Youngsville, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.Officers responded to the robbery call at the Triangle Dry Cleaners on Rogers Road about 6:20 p.m.An employee told officers that a man with a knife forced her to hand over an undisclosed amount of money.The worker was not harmed and called 911 after the suspect ran away.Diggs was arrested at the Franklin County Courthouse.This was the second armed robbery in a four-day span in Wake Forest."It's very uncommon. We believe we have a very safe community, but Wake Forest is experiencing a lot of growth. And with growth comes growing pains, and this is an example of it," said Bill Crabtree, the city's public information officer.The first incident took place Sunday morning about 3:30 at the McDonald's on Forestville Road. Despite the close proximity of the two incidents - less than a mile apart - police said they do not believe they're related."Between July and December of 2017, we didn't have any reported incidents of armed robbery. Since February of this year, we've had four," said Crabtree, including the two from the past week.Police are still searching for the suspect in the McDonald's armed robbery. In that case, the suspect displayed a gun and forced an employee to open the safe. The worker was not harmed.Security cameras caught several images of the suspect. He's described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5'7, with a scratchy/rough voice, and a large tattoo on his left bicep.The following statement was released from the McDonald's owner:If you have any information on this case, call Wake Forest Police.