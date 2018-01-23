Wake County teacher suspended after allegedly assaulting 14-year-old son at basketball game

Jimmy Mallory (Credit: CCBI)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Wake County teacher has been suspended with pay after police said he assaulted his son at a basketball game.

Officers said 48-year-old Jimmy Mallory beat his 14-year-old son during a basketball game at Flaherty Park Community Center last week.

Arrest records show Mallory used his hands, feet, and teeth to harm the teen.

Mallory is a second-grade teacher at Brentwood Magnet Elementary School.

He was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Mallory was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a secured $1,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wake county schoolsteacher arrestedchild abuseWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky school shooting
Durham woman struck, killed while crossing street with fiancé
Day trips in the Triangle: Raleigh
Cary parents speak out on GMA after losing 6-year-old to flu
Project Enable helps HBCU students train for medical careers
Sacramento man sentenced for buying Filipino children for sex
One killed in Sampson County house fire
Perris torture case: Eldest son maintained 3.93 GPA
Show More
See all the 2018 Oscar nominations
Babysitting mishap leaves toddler roaming Fresno streets alone
Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home
Alaska earthquake prompts tsunami warning
Man accused of beating girlfriend's family's adopted dog to death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos